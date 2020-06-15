Oluwatoyin Salau: BLM protester found dead after tweeting about sexual assault and vanishing 9 days ago



Tweets about this RedRobotCake 💗✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿💗 RT @nhassanein_: Florida protester Oluwatoyin Salau found dead in Tallahassee after going missing https://t.co/75h9wTd8r1 via @tdonline 2 seconds ago Sabrina RT @photoriphy: Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old protester who begged for justice in the wake of black lives lost, has died. https://t.co/eD… 5 seconds ago Status Coup #BlackLivesMatter Protester Oluwatoyin Salau found dead in Florida. FULL REPORT via @JennElizabethJ:… https://t.co/iRE0pgvKCf 11 seconds ago isa RT @teddyeugene: 19-year-old Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau who went missing moments after tweeting that a man who offered h… 21 seconds ago Michael D. Stephens Florida protester Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, found dead in Tallahassee after going missing https://t.co/VEABh5XGPE 47 seconds ago DR Missing Black Lives Matter protester Oluwatoyin Salau among pair of women found slain in Florida https://t.co/xvrDiymbVU 47 seconds ago Tammie Fields RT @TDOnline: Florida protester Oluwatoyin Salau found dead in Tallahassee after going missing https://t.co/9lp9Ir4vKT 49 seconds ago JoeTrudeau What fresh***is this? Florida protester Oluwatoyin Salau found dead in Tallahassee after being reported missing https://t.co/0DfC7TF3ZF 1 minute ago