Senate hopeful Hickenlooper apologizes for slave comment
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado governor and current Senate hopeful John Hickenlooper apologized Monday for comments he made six years ago comparing politicians to slaves being whipped to row “an ancient slave ship.” Tay Anderson, a black Denver school board member who has been instrumental in organizing protests against the death of George Floyd, tweeted […]
