UN human rights body to debate ‘systemic racism, police brutality’ in US
Monday, 15 June 2020 () The U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday said it would hold a debate on “systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests” amid global demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in the U.S.
Jon Stewart spoke out about racism and police brutality in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. According to Business Insider, Stewart said in his interview that police perpetuate segregation. He spoke about George Floyd’s death, a black man killed while in police custody. Stewart said:...
A harrowing new video shows George Floyd's final moments from a different, and chilling, perspective. According to Newser, it's that of onlookers urging police to let Floyd breathe as Officer Tou Thao..
The Surgeon General of the United States says that George Floyd could easily have been him. Jerome Adams, who is black, made the remark in an interview on Politico's podcast, 'Pulse Check.' According..
