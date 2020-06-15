Global  

UN human rights body to debate ‘systemic racism, police brutality’ in US

FOXNews.com Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
The U.N. Human Rights Council on Monday said it would hold a debate on “systemic racism, police brutality and violence against peaceful protests” amid global demonstrations sparked by the death of George Floyd in the U.S.
