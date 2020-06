Japan Today News As Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak shows need for vigilance: European countries reopened borders Monday after a th… https://t.co/2b6EhmspqC 19 minutes ago liberty.earth Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance https://t.co/KKZuhoIR6n 27 minutes ago IZAFoodie Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak revives need for vigilance - Miami News Record... https://t.co/C2l9mp2lkZ https://t.co/sQXtd7VQFS 29 minutes ago Pseu Donym As Europe reopens, Beijing outbreak shows need for vigilance - CTV News https://t.co/PgE9esrkiB via @GoogleNews 35 minutes ago Hoshi Akinobu As Europe reopens, a new COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing shows the need for vigilance https://t.co/4Lc9U1jdoa The vir… https://t.co/DM6uupEU7A 1 hour ago Hoshi Akinobu Europe reopens borders but China battles new virus outbreak https://t.co/TrcaCuUrF2 BRUSSELS - A raft of EU nation… https://t.co/P4VeLhWSOF 1 hour ago Florida Times-Union European countries reopened borders Monday after a three-month coronavirus shutdown, although international visitor… https://t.co/7rcBXr2um0 2 hours ago London Glossy Coronavirus: Europe reopens while Beijing rushes to control new outbreak https://t.co/LKlxqSF28s 3 hours ago