Supreme Court Denies Trump's Challenge To California Sanctuary Law Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda on Monday. The court refused to hear the White House's challenge to a California law that limits cooperation between ICE and local police.



