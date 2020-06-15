Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Denies Trump's Challenge To California Sanctuary Law

Newsy Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Supreme Court Denies Trump's Challenge To California Sanctuary LawWatch VideoThe Supreme Court dealt a blow to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda on Monday. The court refused to hear the White House's challenge to a California law that limits cooperation between ICE and local police. 

President Trump has made hardline immigration policies a focus of his presidency. That includes...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination

SCOTUS Rules LGBT Workers Protected From Job Discrimination 01:06

 In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that existing civil rights laws protect LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination. The ruling comes just days after the Trump administration rolled back Obama-era health care protections for transgender people.

Related videos from verified sources

SCOTUS: LGBT people protected from job discrimination [Video]

SCOTUS: LGBT people protected from job discrimination

The supreme court ruled a landmark civil rights law protecting gay, lesbian, and transgendered workers. The ruling is expected to have a big impact for the more than 8 million LGBTQ workers across the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:30Published
U.S. Supreme Court Denies 10 Different Appeals Challenging Firearms [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court Denies 10 Different Appeals Challenging Firearms

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review a series of cases seeking to expand gun rights. According to Reuters, it rejected 10 different appeals challenging firearms restrictions violating the Second..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Justice Neil Gorsuch Said It's 'Clear' Anti-Discrimination Laws Protect LGBTQ Community [Video]

Justice Neil Gorsuch Said It's 'Clear' Anti-Discrimination Laws Protect LGBTQ Community

The LGBTQ+ community received a victory with an announcement from the Supreme Court. Justice Neil Gorsuch said it’s “clear” that gay and transgender employees are protected by federal..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Supreme Court snubs Trump on challenge to California 'sanctuary' laws

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump a defeat in his legal showdown with the most-populous U.S. state, declining to hear his...
Reuters

Justices reject Trump bid to void California sanctuary law

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration’s bid to throw out a California immigrant-sanctuary law that limits local...
Seattle Times

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case on California Sanctuary Law

 The case concerned a state law that limits cooperation with agents seeking to detain immigrants released from state custody.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

closerange44

Mosiah Nat Turner RT @thehill: Supreme Court denies request from Trump admin to review California's "sanctuary" laws https://t.co/WMpBvlFxa0 https://t.co/pb… 2 minutes ago

zebra78610

Zebra78610 RT @thehill: Supreme Court denies request from Trump admin to review California's "sanctuary" laws https://t.co/MYqOj4Csl6 https://t.co/EX… 4 minutes ago

sinclairkelly47

[email protected] RT @thehill: Supreme Court denies request from Trump admin to review California's "sanctuary" laws https://t.co/x7mn6rRcMk https://t.co/yp… 13 minutes ago

jennife04132135

jennifer lynch @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/SGVAExEa7l screw you trump - 21 minutes ago

red_monkey_100

Red Monkey Supreme Court Denies to Review Trump Admin’s Request to Strike California’s Sanctuary Law https://t.co/MaFSRpo4Uu… https://t.co/evWZAuYGSC 25 minutes ago

peruchin54

Pablo Gonzàlez RT @thehill: JUST IN: Supreme Court denies request from Trump admin to review California's "sanctuary" laws https://t.co/C5uFhEpzRs https:… 29 minutes ago