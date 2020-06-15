Fired after joining a gay softball league, Gerald Bostock wins landmark Supreme Court case
Monday, 15 June 2020 () It was more than seven years ago when Gerald Bostock joined the gay recreational softball league. The decision to play in the Hotlanta Softball League would cost him his job in the child welfare services department for Clayton County, Ga., he said. It would leave him without health insurance as he recovered from prostate cancer. […]
Some in the Kansas City metro hope to ride the momentum of change following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision extending protections against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation..
The supreme court ruled a landmark civil rights law protecting gay, lesbian, and transgendered workers. The ruling is expected to have a big impact for the more than 8 million LGBTQ workers across the..
