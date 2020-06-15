Bailey VanNatta RT @ajplus: The landmark ruling on Title VII comes after lawsuits from 3 people: ▪️ Aimee Stephens, fired after revealing she was trans ▪️… 4 seconds ago Bailey VanNatta RT @keithboykin: 1. Gerald Bostock was fired in Georgia for joining a gay softball league. 2. Donald Zarda was fired in New York after he… 2 minutes ago Richard Blackthorn RT @HRC: After joining an LGBTQ softball team, Gerald Bostock was fired from his job for being gay and he took his case to the Supreme Cour… 14 minutes ago Linwood Norman Fired after joining a gay softball league, Gerald Bostock wins landmark Supreme Court case https://t.co/4wqPYqMQy4 16 minutes ago Peter M. Heimlich Do yourself a favor -- read this. https://t.co/vROohH9KtY 23 minutes ago Susan Holme RT @holme_susan: Fired after joining a gay softball league, Gerald Bostock wins landmark Supreme Court case https://t.co/NAUZuvLnkM 23 minutes ago michelle tham RT @schmidtsam7: “The long, seven-year journey I’ve had, it’s well worth every ache and pain,” Gerald Bostock told me. “I didn’t ask for th… 29 minutes ago TomKeefer7 RT @Foxmental_X: Fired after joining a gay softball league, Gerald Bostock wins landmark case. 🏳️‍🌈✊🏽🇺🇲 #PrideMonth https://t.co/LEgg8br2… 39 minutes ago