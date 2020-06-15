Global  

Fired after joining a gay softball league, Gerald Bostock wins landmark Supreme Court case

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
It was more than seven years ago when Gerald Bostock joined the gay recreational softball league. The decision to play in the Hotlanta Softball League would cost him his job in the child welfare services department for Clayton County, Ga., he said. It would leave him without health insurance as he recovered from prostate cancer. […]
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Supreme Court Ruling A Major Victory For LGBTQ Community

Supreme Court Ruling A Major Victory For LGBTQ Community 02:12

 In a landmark ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court said employees cannot be fired for being gay or transgender. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

