Related videos from verified sources Family Attorney Says Chilling New George Floyd Video Is 'Beyond Disturbing'



A harrowing new video shows George Floyd's final moments from a different, and chilling, perspective. According to Newser, it's that of onlookers urging police to let Floyd breathe as Officer Tou Thao.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago Alabama officer on administrative leave after video of police encounter goes viral



Members of the Decatur City Council are calling a viral video involving Decatur police officers and a business owner disturbing. Credit: WHNT Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago 5 Ways to Be Antiracist Because Being 'Not Racist' Is Not Enough



With nationwide protests against police brutality taking place, many people are looking for ways to fight for an antiracist future. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this