Supreme Court rulings leave Trump in the minority
Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has aggressively stoked America’s culture wars since taking office but three major Supreme Court rulings Monday suggested — in a season already marked by sweeping calls for police reforms and racial justice — that he’s on the losing side. The defeats for Trump, especially those involving gays and immigration, showed […]
