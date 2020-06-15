Global  

Supreme Court rulings leave Trump in the minority

Seattle Times Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has aggressively stoked America’s culture wars since taking office but three major Supreme Court rulings Monday suggested — in a season already marked by sweeping calls for police reforms and racial justice — that he’s on the losing side. The defeats for Trump, especially those involving gays and immigration, showed […]
 The Supreme Court left in place a lower court ruling that upheld California sanctuary laws protecting undocumented immigrants from deportation.

