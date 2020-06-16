Global  

Trump announces major US troop cut in 'delinquent' Germany

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Trump announces major US troop cut in 'delinquent' GermanyPresident Donald Trump said he is ordering a major reduction in US troop strength in Germany, a move widely criticised by members of his own party as a gift to Russia and a threat to US national security."We're putting the number...
