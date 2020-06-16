Trump announces major US troop cut in 'delinquent' Germany
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () President Donald Trump said he is ordering a major reduction in US troop strength in Germany, a move widely criticised by members of his own party as a gift to Russia and a threat to US national security."We're putting the number...
Germany is still awaiting confirmation from the United States that it plans to withdraw 9,500 troops from the country. According to one senior Washington official, President Donald Trump gave the order..