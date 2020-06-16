Global  

Mary Trump: Why has president's niece penned damning memoir?

BBC News Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Mary Trump is due to release a book that describes her uncle as the world's most dangerous man.
News video: Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book

Trump's Niece To Publish Tell-All Book 00:32

 President Donald Trump’s niece will publish a tell-all book on her family drama in August 2020. According to Business Insider, Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr., the oldest brother of the president. The Daily Beast said Mary will explain how she leaked tax documents to help a New York...

Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece [Video]

Book with ‘Salacious’ Stories on Trump Set to Be Published by His Niece

There have been tell-alls before by former White House staff, but a Trump family member is set to publish a book with “salacious” stories about the President. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:11Published
New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House [Video]

New Book: Melania Renegotiated Her Pre-Nup Before Moving Into White House

There is a new book coming out about First Lady Melania Trump. According to Business Insider the book reveals some of the strategy behind her otherwise opaque public persona. The book is called The Art..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:48Published
Michael Cohen Granted Early Release To Home Confinement [Video]

Michael Cohen Granted Early Release To Home Confinement

President Donald Trump's former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen is about to be released from prison. According to Business Insider, the early release is linked to the spread of the novel..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published

Mary Trump, Donald Trump's niece, dishes on 'toxic family,' 'dark history' in book coming in July

 Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, divulges family secrets about the current president in a book slated to hit shelves in July.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Mediaite

Trump’s niece Mary reveals she leaked president’s taxes for ‘harrowing and salacious’ tell-all book

 Mary Trump has lobbed one grenade on her uncle already — and the presidential niece is just getting started. The daughter of President Donald Trump’s brother...
Seattle Times Also reported by •MediaiteNYTimes.com

