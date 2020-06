Trump plans to reduce U.S. troops in Germany



[NFA] The U.S. President says he wants to reduce troops in Germany to 25,000, accusing Berlin of not paying enough in military spending to NATO. Caroline Malone reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 5 minutes ago

Esper's Split With Trump Over Sending US Troops To Kill Protests Put Him In Hot Water



When US Defense Secretary Mark Esper publicly split with President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests, he was gambling with his career. Business Insider reports Trump was furious with Esper for not.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 6 days ago