Coronavirus Breaches Chinese Capital, Rattling Officials

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Authorities in Beijing placed a swath of the city under lockdown Monday and tested tens of thousands of people as they rushed to contain a new coronavirus outbreak that marked an unnerving breach in China’s capital. President Xi Jinping had said from the outset that Beijing, the seat of Communist Party power and a crowded […]
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing

China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing 01:07

 China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing According to Chinese authorities, the outbreak reached at least 106 new cases on Tuesday. The dramatic rise follows months of no new cases in the Chinese capital. The new outbreak of the virus is thought to have originated in the...

