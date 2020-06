Joshua Gleis Kim Yo Jong, the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, recently warned of a “tragic scene” at the joint Korean liaison offi… https://t.co/m5obUiEEkJ 26 seconds ago JF Gagne Quite a love letter, right poor #FauxKingMoron @realDonaldTrump ? Wait, is this another 'Great Success Story'? P… https://t.co/ds9rqPutET 43 seconds ago エスパー에스퍼 RT @business: BREAKING: North Korea blows up an inter-Korean liaison office established to maintain relations between Seoul and Pyongyang,… 1 minute ago IMToto North Korea blows up liaison office in escalation of hostilities with Seoul https://t.co/WlfOgB7bkF via @financialtimes 1 minute ago Jeanie D’Amico RT @kricklys: 🟦🟦BREAKING NEWS🟦🟦 I FIND THE TIMING OF SO MUCH BEYOND COONCIDENCE THESE DAYS. YOU? North Korea blows up South Korea liaison… 1 minute ago Vishnu Kumar RT @ndtv: North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office at border, says Seoul https://t.co/lLMd97dx5q https://t.co/Utb4YIEQCw 4 minutes ago Noonacami❣️ RT @TIME: Seoul’s Unification Ministry said the building in the North Korean border town of Kaesong was destroyed at 2:49 p.m. Tuesday http… 4 minutes ago Harry Dempsey When you get sick of liasing...blow up the office. Out of sight, out of mind for photo ops Trump now. North Korea… https://t.co/ZWenojMBWD 5 minutes ago