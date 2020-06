𝓈𝐼𝒳𝒳𝐼𝓈𝓓𝓮𝓼𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓼 RT @Reuters: North Korea blows up liaison office on its side of border with South https://t.co/vLr1XSEGw6 by @HeeShin https://t.co/PSv4E2wG… 22 seconds ago W Kihl RT @BBCBreaking: North Korea blows up joint liaison office with the South in border town of Kaesong, S Korean officials say https://t.co/KS… 25 seconds ago Richard Stuczynski North Korea blows up liaison office in Kaesong used for talks with South Drama 🙄 It's called a temper tantrum So pathetic 26 seconds ago R4M RT @GaukharM: So, North Korea blows up in DPRK-ROK liaison office, and there is deadly violence on the China-India border. Good morning, w… 30 seconds ago éƒ‘ä¸žæ ‹ RT @WSJ: North Korea blew up its liaison office with the South, Seoul says, as tensions escalate amid stalled denuclearization talks with t… 33 seconds ago ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office: Report https://t.co/T6fZj5lffd https://t.co/42aOPqxgfy 34 seconds ago Chicadog RT @ChuckCallesto: Breaking #FoxNews Alert : North Korea blows up South Korea liaison office: Seoul 35 seconds ago ILIKEME RT @TIME: Seoul’s Unification Ministry says the destruction of the building at the North Korean border town of Kaesong happened at 2:49 p.m… 41 seconds ago