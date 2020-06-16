French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire: "Europe Evaded Catastrophe By a Hair's Breadth"
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, 51, believes that the European Union is now back on track after some dicey moments earlier in the corona crisis. In an interview with DER SPIEGEL, though, he says that Europe isn't out of the woods yet.
The Franco-German proposal for the European Union to raise debt in order to issue grants for its economic recovery is a historic step, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday. Ciara Lee..