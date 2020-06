Related videos from verified sources Israel: Thousands rally against West Bank annexation plan



Israeli protesters, from Arab and Jewish rights groups, warn the decision to turn occupation into annexation, in breach of international law, would leave Israel's reputation in tatters. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:24 Published 1 week ago UN envoy says Israel must 'abandon threats of annexation'



Palestinians reject Trump's plan that would see the annexation of parts of the occupied West Bank and Jordan Valley. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:35 Published on May 21, 2020

Related news from verified sources Israel's West Bank annexation plan condemned by UN experts The rights experts say the plan amounts to a "vision of a 21st Century apartheid".

BBC News 8 hours ago





Tweets about this