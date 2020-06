Deccan Chronicle There seems significant confusion in the government over how best to play the incursion of Chinese soldiers in extr… https://t.co/yaGHxOl0Ke 10 minutes ago Advait RT @ajaishukla: Update on the Chinese intrusions in Ladakh: 1. No Chinese withdrawal. New Line of Actual Control (LAC) solidifying. 2. N… 11 minutes ago Paritosh Tiwari Aren't you still triggered of what happened with our 3 brave soldiers on The Line of Actual Control? Is there somet… https://t.co/eg0oYpiJTI 20 minutes ago Sunil Our PM twice meet with Enemies during last 6 years shows that no effect on relations and meeting at high level..PM… https://t.co/rjLYxSFnJT 25 minutes ago Rev. Poppy Haze Chinese troops retreat as expected to what is now called the "Line of Actual Control" or LAC, and India's military… https://t.co/W4saCOc9xd 32 minutes ago Shujaat Mirza What one needs to underscore is the collosal intelligence failure. With all the spy satellites at command why could… https://t.co/LVX4QCj2WW 36 minutes ago Mega Meetei What Is the 'Line of Actual Control' Between India and China? https://t.co/czM7mUJu4i 1 hour ago jig_नेन ♑ Because of this reason I hate Congress, They doesn't care about what india did, Samne India ne china ke 3-4 soldier… https://t.co/mXi8fN4UiA 2 hours ago