Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iranian officials 'looted' cellphones, rings, passports of plane crash victims, Canadian relatives say

National Post Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Iranian authorities stripped the bodies of plane crash victims in January of jewellery, passports and other personal belongings before returning the remains to their loved ones, three family members charged Tuesday.

The Canadian-based relatives alleged “looting” of bodies was just one part of a nightmarish ordeal for relatives in the wake of Iran’s shooting down of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752, they told a virtual news conference.

Some coffins were also inscribed with the words: “Congratulations on your martyrdom,” said Hamed Esmaeilion, who lost his wife and daughter in the crash.

And Iranian officials called family members in Canada to tell them to stop criticizing the regime, he said.

· Canada to Iran: ship flight 752 black boxes to France as soon as possible
· Iran knew day of crash their missile was to blame for Ukraine plane crash

“The bodies of these innocent people were looted and improperly and indifferently interfered with, causing indignity to the remains of the murdered,” said Esmaellion *. “* Most of the cell phones, rings, passports, they were looted. Money, the wallets, everything. And they have photos of Iranian officials searching the bags and the luggage to find something. We don’t know what they were doing.”

Esmaeilion is part of a new Canadian group, Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims, that is fighting for better treatment of families affected by the tragedy and a broad international investigation of the incident.

Various sources told the National Post in January that Iran was harassing families of the crash victims, insisting they grieve privately, allow government minders to attend memorial events and publicly praise Tehran’s leaders. Authorities were using repatriation of remains as leverage, families and others told the Post.

The plane crashed outside Tehran on Jan. 8, killing 176 passengers and crew. It was a uniquely Canadian tragedy. The victims included 55 citizens of this country and 30 permanent residents, while a total of 138 passengers were heading to Canada, via Kyiv, many of them students returning after the Christmas break.

Iranian authorities originally claimed the plane’s demise was an accident, but under mounting pressure admitted that their military had mistakenly fired two missiles at the aircraft amid tension with the United States.

Nearly six months later, Iran has yet to turn over the two black boxes from the doomed plane to a country that has the technology to extract their data, despite having promised to do so.

Canadian Transportation Minister Marc Garneau urged Iran last week to transfer the data recorders, citing its obligations under International Civil Aviation Authority rules.

Garneau spoke to the ICAO council at a meeting that also considered Canada’s proposal for a Safer Skies strategy, a plan to better protect commercial airliners that fly over areas of military conflict.

An unconfirmed media report in April suggested that Iran wanted Canada and Ukraine to sign a memorandum of understanding that would in effect sign away future rights of the victims’ families to seek compensation, and recognize the crash as being due to human error.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne told The Canadian Press at the time that he would never accept such conditions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Rescue operation as Canada air force aerobatics plane crashes into neighbourhood [Video]

Rescue operation as Canada air force aerobatics plane crashes into neighbourhood

A rescue operation was underway on Sunday (May 17) after a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) aerobatics plane crashed into a neighbourhood in Kamloops, British Columbia. One pilot was killed and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published
Wreckage recovered after US national dies in plane crash in Indonesia [Video]

Wreckage recovered after US national dies in plane crash in Indonesia

Locals recover the wreckage from a plane crash in which an American pilot was killed. Joyce Lin, 40, was the only person onboard the utilities aircraft carrying food supplies when it nosedived..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:29Published
Bodies Of Military Helicopter Crash Victims Return To Canada [Video]

Bodies Of Military Helicopter Crash Victims Return To Canada

A ramp ceremony for 6 service members in the Canadian Armed Forced who killed in a helicopter crash was held Wednesday, May 6th.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this

Edmontonsun

Edmonton Sun Iranian officials ‘looted’ cellphones, rings, passports of plane crash victims, Canadian relatives say #yeg https://t.co/vomeN0aRQ8 22 seconds ago

Libra99ster

Masked Nick 🇨🇦 Iranian officials 'looted' cellphones, rings, passports of plane crash victims, Canadian relatives say. https://t.co/8RZTa7Enb3 2 minutes ago

jeannie_wright

Jean W RT @Jakob_Glogauer: Iranian officials 'looted' cellphones, rings, passports of plane crash victims, Canadian relatives say https://t.co/X5x… 2 minutes ago

SouljeruvGod

Canada is dead ☠🇨🇦♱✞ RT @edmontonjournal: Iranian officials 'looted' cellphones, rings, passports of plane crash victims, Canadian relatives say https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

wakeuprichmond

WAKEUPRICHMOND RT @theprovince: Iranian officials 'looted' cellphones, rings, passports of plane crash victims, Canadian relatives say https://t.co/dzzG0L… 16 minutes ago

EINMobileNews

EIN Cell Phone News Iranian officials ‘looted’ cellphones, rings, passports of plane crash victims, Canadian relatives say https://t.co/5EGcNLUw75 17 minutes ago

theprovince

The Province Iranian officials 'looted' cellphones, rings, passports of plane crash victims, Canadian relatives say https://t.co/dzzG0L5WQV 23 minutes ago

iran_diaspora

Iranian Diaspora ایرانیان دیاسپورا #Iranian officials ‘looted’ cellphones, rings, passports of plane crash victims, Canadian relatives say https://t.co/oNOfzPQ3SI 29 minutes ago