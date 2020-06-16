Global  

Russia's Putin protected from coronavirus by disinfection tunnel - RIA

Reuters Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the novel coronavirus by a special disinfection tunnel that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow must pass through, the state-controlled RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
 Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the coronavirus by special disinfection tunnels that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow or meeting him in the Kremlin must pass through, his spokesman said on Wednesday. Soraya Ali reports.

Anyone visiting Russian President Vladimir Putin must first pass through this disinfection tunnel, as part of the Kremlin’s precautions against the coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Russia has risen to be the fifth-hardest hit in the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, Russia has now recorded more than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus for the..

The novel coronavirus COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in Russia. According to Business Insider, Russia reported a record number of new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day Sunday. In fact,..

 The special tunnel has been installed at his official Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow where he receives visitors, Russian media has reported.
