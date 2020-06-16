Russia's Putin protected from coronavirus by disinfection tunnel - RIA
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Russian President Vladimir Putin is protected from the novel coronavirus by a special disinfection tunnel that anyone visiting his residence outside Moscow must pass through, the state-controlled RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.
Russia has risen to be the fifth-hardest hit in the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
