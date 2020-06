Stuart Musgrave RT @SBSNews: The lawyer for a 75-year-old protester shoved to the ground by police in the US city of Buffalo says his client remains in hos… 43 seconds ago Ian Ward RT @aliasvaughn: Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protester knocked to the ground by Buffalo police, reportedly is unable to walk following h… 29 minutes ago Shawn Faith 75-year-old protester shoved to ground by police has skull fracture, lawyer says https://t.co/3RTldyW9eo via @BostonGlobe 32 minutes ago Monica 💙🇺🇸💙 RT @WorldPeace24_7: “Buffalo protester has fractured skull and cannot walk Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old man who was shoved to the ground… 2 hours ago