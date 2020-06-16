Trump Signs Executive Order Encouraging Police Reform
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Donald Trump responded to the national outcry for changes to U.S. policing by signing an executive order Tuesday. However, it does not ban chokeholds outright, a central demand of the protest movement.
"Law and order must be further restored nationwide and your federal government is ready, willing and able...
President Donald Trump, facing criticism that his policies and inflammatory rhetoric have aggravated a racial divide in the United States, signed an order on Tuesday aimed at improving police practices..