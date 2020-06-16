Global  

Trump Signs Executive Order Encouraging Police Reform

Newsy Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Trump Signs Executive Order Encouraging Police ReformWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump responded to the national outcry for changes to U.S. policing by signing an executive order Tuesday. However, it does not ban chokeholds outright, a central demand of the protest movement.

"Law and order must be further restored nationwide and your federal government is ready, willing and able...
Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: President Trump Signs Executive Order Encouraging Police Reform

President Trump Signs Executive Order Encouraging Police Reform 01:35

 Sklyler Henry reports on new executive order signed by President Trump that encourages police reform (6-16-2020)

