Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information. The civil lawsuit in Washington’s federal court follows warnings from President Donald Trump that Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans […]
