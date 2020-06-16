Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book

Seattle Times Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday to stop the publication of a book that the White House says contains classified information. The civil lawsuit in Washington’s federal court follows warnings from President Donald Trump that Bolton could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn’t halt plans […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump: If Bolton publishes, it's 'criminal liability'

Trump: If Bolton publishes, it's 'criminal liability' 02:12

 [NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said if his former national security adviser John Bolton publishes a book about the Trump White House, he will have broken the law. Gavino Garay has more.

Related videos from verified sources

U.S. sues Bolton over publication of book [Video]

U.S. sues Bolton over publication of book

[NFA] The United States on Tuesday sued former national security advisor John Bolton, seeking to block him from publishing a book about his time in the White House that it said contained classified..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:15Published
Trump Criticizes FDA Over Hydroxychloroquine Decision [Video]

Trump Criticizes FDA Over Hydroxychloroquine Decision

The U.S. FDA has revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. According to Reuters, following the revocation, the FDA quickly came under fire from President Donald..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump Says John Bolton Could Face Criminal Liability For His Book [Video]

Trump Says John Bolton Could Face Criminal Liability For His Book

President Donald Trump gave a reason for his former national security adviser John Bolton to not publish his book. He said Bolton will break the law and face criminal liability if he published the book..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump administration sues to block release of John Bolton book which White House says contains 'classified information'

 Three of four legal scholars predict president will lose court fight over former aide's potentially damaging memoir
Independent

Bolton book claims Trump committed other ‘Ukraine-like transgressions’

Bolton book claims Trump committed other ‘Ukraine-like transgressions’ Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton is set to claim in a bombshell book that the president has committed “Ukraine-like...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersMediaiteFOXNews.com

Trump Administration Asks Judge to Stop Publication of Bolton’s Book

 The request comes a week before the highly anticipated memoir was set to be published.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

CapaTosta122

Sam Adams ~ #BernieOnTheBallot Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book: https://t.co/BeVIvGCsDv via @AOL 5 minutes ago

KansasCityshare

Kansas City share Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book - Kansas City Star https://t.co/Eh6VdByPv6 5 minutes ago

SydR_27

Sydney Rendell RT @CTVNews: Trump administration sues to stop release of John Bolton's upcoming book https://t.co/dklywE7w8t https://t.co/A7y10LfnrI 9 minutes ago

AJBlackston

AJ Blackston - Financial ERP Solution Consultant RT @AirForceTimes: Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book https://t.co/CiucdTu4Hp https://t.co/9r85KiAGPW 10 minutes ago

AJBlackston

AJ Blackston - Financial ERP Solution Consultant RT @NavyTimes: Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book https://t.co/PILZogO91E https://t.co/RlM1mSPJnj 10 minutes ago

AJBlackston

AJ Blackston - Financial ERP Solution Consultant RT @ArmyTimes: Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book https://t.co/EnfKaNqC9P https://t.co/kxSUC4I6cJ 10 minutes ago

AJBlackston

AJ Blackston - Financial ERP Solution Consultant RT @MilitaryTimes: Trump administration sues to stop release of Bolton book https://t.co/b6CiAJcrNo https://t.co/gIfeLZbE5x 10 minutes ago

CBS6Albany

CBS 6 Albany - WRGB The Trump administration sued former national security adviser John Bolton to delay the publication of a book that… https://t.co/DKByhsd1ZH 12 minutes ago