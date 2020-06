Report documents nearly 2,000 Reconstruction-era lynchings Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

An organization that founded the nation’s first memorial to lynching victims announced Tuesday that it has documented thousands of additional killings of black people during the era of Reconstruction. The Equal Justice Initiative said it has now documented nearly 6,500 lynchings of black people between 1877 and 1950. The group, which previously documented 4,500 lynchings, […] 👓 View full article

