NYPD To Disband Anti-Crime Unit And Reassign 600 Undercover Officers
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () Watch VideoThe New York police department will disband its anti-crime unit and reassign hundreds of plainclothes officers to different units. This comes as protests continue in New York and across the country against police brutality and racism.
In a press conference Monday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said reassigning...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Police Department will immediately reassign some 600 plainclothes officers in its anti-crime unit to other duties, including its detective bureau and community policing, Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Monday. The move, which follows a number of policing overhauls...