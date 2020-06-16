NYPD To Disband Anti-Crime Unit And Reassign 600 Undercover Officers Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoThe New York police department will disband its anti-crime unit and reassign hundreds of plainclothes officers to different units. This comes as protests continue in New York and across the country against police brutality and racism.



In a press conference Monday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said reassigning... Watch VideoThe New York police department will disband its anti-crime unit and reassign hundreds of plainclothes officers to different units. This comes as protests continue in New York and across the country against police brutality and racism.In a press conference Monday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said reassigning 👓 View full article

