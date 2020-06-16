Global  

NYPD To Disband Anti-Crime Unit And Reassign 600 Undercover Officers

Newsy Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
NYPD To Disband Anti-Crime Unit And Reassign 600 Undercover OfficersWatch VideoThe New York police department will disband its anti-crime unit and reassign hundreds of plainclothes officers to different units. This comes as protests continue in New York and across the country against police brutality and racism. 

In a press conference Monday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said reassigning...
News video: New York City Reassigning 600 Unit Officers To Other Duties

New York City Reassigning 600 Unit Officers To Other Duties 00:33

 NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Police Department will immediately reassign some 600 plainclothes officers in its anti-crime unit to other duties, including its detective bureau and community policing, Commissioner Dermot Shea said on Monday. The move, which follows a number of policing overhauls...

What Was The NYPD's Anti-Crime Unit? [Video]

What Was The NYPD's Anti-Crime Unit?

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says he's disbanding the NYPD's anti-crime unit, calling it a "seismic shift" for the department. So what was the anti-crime unit, and what does this news mean for..

Mixed Reaction To NYPD Reassigning 600 Undercover Anti-Crime Officers [Video]

Mixed Reaction To NYPD Reassigning 600 Undercover Anti-Crime Officers

Protesters applauded the move, but the police union said it could have serious repercussions down the road. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures [Video]

New York City Police Disband "Anti-Crime Unit" Of Plainclothes Officers Amid Reform Pressures

The New York Police Department is disbanding its aggressive anti-crime unit. The unit was originally aimed at turning alienated residents into crime-stopping allies. A nationwide push for policing..

NYPD Announces Reassignment Of All 600 Undercover Anti-Crime Officers; Protests Continue For 19th Straight Day

 As the protests for police reform continue in New York City for now a third straight week, the NYPD announced Monday it is getting rid of undercover anti-crime...
CBS 2

NYPD ends plainclothes anti-crime unit, reassigning hundreds of officers to other teams

 The New York City Police Department on Monday announced it is disbanding its anti-crime unit and reassigning hundreds of plain-clothes officers to other...
FOXNews.com


