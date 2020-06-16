Ahead of Trump Rally, Republicans Spin COVID-19 Metrics
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () In the days leading up to President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, Trump and his supporters are making false and misleading claims about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and testing.
President Donald Trump is set to take the stage at his first rally in three months on Saturday night. A 19,199 seat arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma is expected to be filled with ardent supporters wearing “Keep America Great” hats and T-shirts. But outside the rally, America is being reshaped by the...