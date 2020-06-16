Global  

Ahead of Trump Rally, Republicans Spin COVID-19 Metrics

FactCheck.org Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Ahead of Trump Rally, Republicans Spin COVID-19 MetricsIn the days leading up to President Donald Trump's first campaign rally since the World Health Organization declared a pandemic, Trump and his supporters are making false and misleading claims about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and testing.

