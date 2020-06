Catholic Church In Colombia Welcomes Freeing Of Hostages By ELN Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The Colombian bishops have welcomed the release of several hostages by the National Liberation Army (ELN), a left-wing guerilla group.



"The Colombian Bishops view with hope for the Colombian people the recent release of the 5 men abducted by the ELN in the town of Arauca and the Catatumbo region," the bishops' conference...

