Trump Administration Sues John Bolton Over Upcoming Book
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Trump administration filed a lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over his upcoming book. "In the Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" is expected to be released next week.
Bolton's book allegedly says President Donald Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure...
