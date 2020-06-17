Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Administration Sues John Bolton Over Upcoming Book

Newsy Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Trump Administration Sues John Bolton Over Upcoming BookWatch VideoThe Trump administration filed a lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over his upcoming book. "In the Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" is expected to be released next week. 

Bolton's book allegedly says President Donald Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in order to pressure...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election 01:10

 John Bolton is President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, He resigned in late 2019.

Related videos from verified sources

CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O'Donnell Previews Interview With John Bolton [Video]

CBS Evening News Anchor Norah O'Donnell Previews Interview With John Bolton

On Tuesday's CBS Evening News, anchor Norah O'Donnell will have her interview with President Donald Trump's former national security advisor John Bolton. O'Donnell spoke to CBS2's Maurice DuBois and..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:22Published
John Bolton's Says He Doesn't Believe President Trump Has Competence To Carrying Out Job [Video]

John Bolton's Says He Doesn't Believe President Trump Has Competence To Carrying Out Job

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana shares the details of Bolton's sit-down interview about his tell-all book "The Room Where It Happened."

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published
John Bolton releasing new memoir [Video]

John Bolton releasing new memoir

Today, John Bolton's new memoir "The Room Where It Happened" will be released. He alleges that the Ukraine controversy, which lead to President Trump's impeachment trial, was just one of many..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump administration sues to delay release of Bolton book

 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has sued former national security adviser John Bolton to delay the publication of a book that the White House says...
Seattle Times

The Trump Administration Goes To Court To Try Stop John Bolton's Book Publication

 The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the publication of former national security adviser John Bolton's book, The Room Where It...
NPR

Judge weighs US bid to stop release of John Bolton’s book

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Former national security adviser John Bolton created a “mess” of his own making by moving to publish his book without receiving final...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

kennethy69

Kenny Staud RT @kennethy69: Trump Administration Sues John Bolton @AmbJohnBolton To Delay Publication Of White House Tell-All Book! We've Known You've… 3 hours ago

indigenous01

Dale Cowart RT @CBS_Herridge: The Trump administration sues to block Bolton book “This is a civil action by the United States to prevent Defendant John… 5 hours ago

TJNich

TJ Nicholson RT @Acosta: Trump administration sues Bolton over book dispute https://t.co/a5LMmcTb7T 7 hours ago

tvt_news

TVT News John Bolton: Trump administration sues to block book https://t.co/rQfosXTJE9 13 hours ago

FirstWish42

FirstWish42 RT @josephabondy: The chess game proceeds predictably. ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ administration sues ⁦@AmbJohnBolton⁩ over #BoltonBook release dis… 15 hours ago

law4all3

Realist Hmmm interested I wonder why 🤔The Trump administration sued John Bolton to prevent him from publishing his tell-all… https://t.co/4NCD1uhgZn 17 hours ago

kraalsadoun

WE R MARSHALLالسعدون RT @SaintMungai: If he can sue while in office, it should be possible for him to be sued too. The law must always be a double-edged sword.… 23 hours ago

BehroozParhami

[email protected] Trump administration sues John Bolton to stop the release of his tell-all book, scheduled for June 23. https://t.co/AIKKw1fYFU 1 day ago