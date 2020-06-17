African nations demand Commission of Inquiry into 'systemic racism' in US

Kudlow: 'I don't believe there is systemic racism in the U.S.'



When asked by a reporter about the African American unemployment numbers in the U.S. and whether those numbers are evidence of systemic racism, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that he.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 6 days ago

Racial Bias Still Insidious In Mortgage Industry. Here's How You Can Try To Beat it



Legally, race must not be a factor in mortgage lending in the United States. However, persistently high rates of loan denials and low rates of African American homeownership tell a different story. A.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:48 Published 1 week ago