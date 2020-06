North Korea Blows Up South Korean Liaison Office Intended for Communications: What Happens Next? Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

A liaison office in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas had been completely destroyed by North Korea. The move comes as a counterattack after defectors spread anti-DPRK leaflets to the northern region of the DMZ. A liaison office in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas had been completely destroyed by North Korea. The move comes as a counterattack after defectors spread anti-DPRK leaflets to the northern region of the DMZ. 👓 View full article