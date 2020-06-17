Protesters in Richmond tear down another Confederate statue
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Demonstrators in Richmond tore down another Confederate statue in the city Tuesday night, news outlets reported. The Howitzers Monument located near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus was toppled after protesters who spent the night marching in the rain used a rope to pull it down from its pedestal. The paint-splattered […]
