Facebook has removed several Trump ads in recent months Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Senior executive Nick Clegg rejects claims tech giant not taking enough action on political misinformation 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources World Health Organization Halts Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine



The World Health Organization announced they are temporarily suspending clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine. The controversial drug has been used as an experimental coronavirus treatment for the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this