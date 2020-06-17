Global  

Another Confederate Statue Is Torn Down By Protesters In Virginia

Newsy Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Another Confederate Statue Is Torn Down By Protesters In VirginiaWatch VideoProtesters toppled a Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday night.

It's the fourth monument torn down in the Virginia capital in recent weeks amid ongoing demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.

The statue, known as the Howitzers Monument, represents a Virginia Confederate...
Video credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
