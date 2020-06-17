Another Confederate Statue Is Torn Down By Protesters In Virginia Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Watch VideoProtesters toppled a Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday night.



It's the fourth monument torn down in the Virginia capital in recent weeks amid ongoing demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.



The statue, known as the Howitzers Monument, represents a Virginia Confederate... Watch VideoProtesters toppled a Confederate statue in Richmond, Virginia, Tuesday night.It's the fourth monument torn down in the Virginia capital in recent weeks amid ongoing demonstrations against racial injustice and police brutality.The statue, known as the Howitzers Monument, represents a Virginia Confederate 👓 View full article

