Japan's NHK to retrain staff after criticism of cartoon about black Americans Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Japan's public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday it would train staff on human rights, after a cartoon it broadcast last week to explain race relations in the United States was criticized for depicting stereotypes of African- Americans 👓 View full article

