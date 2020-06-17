Air Boris: Johnson’s plane gets red, white and blue makeover
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () LONDON (AP) — A Royal Air Force plane used by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on official trips is getting a red, white and blue paint job at a cost of almost 1 million pounds ($1.25 million). Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said Wednesday that the gray RAF Voyager was being painted in the colors of […]
