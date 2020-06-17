COVID-19 And The Japan-South Korea Trade Dispute – Analysis Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

South Korea is all set to reopen a complaint filed with the WTO over Japan’s controls on the technological exports to its’ companies, which it halted, while retaining its military intelligence sharing agreement with Japan in November 2019. South Korea has claimed that Japan’s tightening controls would threaten South... South Korea is all set to reopen a complaint filed with the WTO over Japan’s controls on the technological exports to its’ companies, which it halted, while retaining its military intelligence sharing agreement with Japan in November 2019. South Korea has claimed that Japan’s tightening controls would threaten South 👓 View full article

