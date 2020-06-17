Global  

COVID-19 deaths in Sweden pass 5,000 - Public Health Agency

Reuters India Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Deaths in Sweden from COVID-19 passed 5,000 on Wednesday, the Public Health Agency said, far more than in neighbouring Nordic countries.
