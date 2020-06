Dr. Fauci Concerned Over ‘Anti-Science’ Beliefs as Country Continues to Battle COVID-19



Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House’s coronavirus task force shared his concern over an “anti-science” sentiment in the U.S. as the country tries to battle the virus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:07 Published 17 hours ago

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program



A stunning victory for Dreamers at the U.S. Supreme Court and the 5-4 ruling hands a stinging defeat to the White House; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:51 Published 1 day ago