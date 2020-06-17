Norway and Ireland win U.N. Security Council seats

fernando reyna RT @UN_PGA: I extend my heartfelt congratulations to: 🇮🇳 India 🇲🇽Mexico 🇮🇪 Ireland 🇳🇴Norway For your election as non-permanent member o… 36 seconds ago

Abdullah RT @UN_PGA: India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway are elected members of the #UNSC Council for a 2-year term beginning on 1 January 2021. There… 1 minute ago

Abhishek A M. RT @DicarloRosemary: Congratulations to new Security Council members India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway. Looking forward to your and… 2 minutes ago

andreea mocanu RT @JosepBorrellF: Congrats Volkan Bozkir 75th President of @UN General Assembly & new non-permanent members of Security Council 🇮🇳India 🇮🇪… 2 minutes ago

Norman Kerr OBE RT @JohnSimpsonNews: Glad of course that Ireland has been elected to the UN Security Council, & Norway will be very good. But Canada, whic… 3 minutes ago

Jacinthe Payant 🔆 PM Trudeau is my Hero 🇨🇦 I’m truly convinced that 🇨🇦 lost bids for seat on UN Security Council has to do with our affiliation with the USA n… https://t.co/LHFep3F81L 3 minutes ago

Elvin R RT @montrealsimon: I'm not bothered by Canada losing its bid for a Security Council seat. Ireland and Norway are great countries.What does… 4 minutes ago