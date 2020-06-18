Ex-Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Charged With Felony Murder
Thursday, 18 June 2020 (
47 minutes ago) Watch VideoThe former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last week has been charged with felony murder.
During a press conference on Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said the ex-officer, Garrett Rolfe, has been charged with 11 criminal counts, including felony murder and ...
Related videos from verified sources
Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks
[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05 Published 2 hours ago
Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death
[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05 Published 2 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this