Ex-Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Charged With Felony Murder

Newsy Thursday, 18 June 2020
Ex-Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Charged With Felony MurderWatch VideoThe former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last week has been charged with felony murder.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said the ex-officer, Garrett Rolfe, has been charged with 11 criminal counts, including felony murder and...
Video credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Cop Charged In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Cop Charged In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks 01:42

 Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe has been charged with felony murder, along with 10 other charges

