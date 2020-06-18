Ex-Atlanta Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks Charged With Felony Murder Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The former Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last week has been charged with felony murder. During a press conference on Wednesday, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said the ex-officer, Garrett Rolfe, has been charged with 11 criminal counts, including felony murder.


