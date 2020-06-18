More Companies, States Make Juneteenth An Official Holiday
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Watch VideoAmazon, Target, Best Buy, J.C. Penney, U.S. Bank: They're just a handful of the big names joining in on recognizing Juneteeth as a company holiday amid protests calling for racial justice.
Clenora Hudson-Weems, an English professor at the University of Missouri who specializes in African Diaspora Studies said,...
