Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Companies, States Make Juneteenth An Official Holiday

Newsy Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
More Companies, States Make Juneteenth An Official HolidayWatch VideoAmazon, Target, Best Buy, J.C. Penney, U.S. Bank: They're just a handful of the big names joining in on recognizing Juneteeth as a company holiday amid protests calling for racial justice. 

Clenora Hudson-Weems, an English professor at the University of Missouri who specializes in African Diaspora Studies said,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies

Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies 01:26

 Juneteenth Is Being Observed by This Growing List of Companies Juneteenth, which occurs annually on June 19, has long been celebrated by Black Americans who recognize its 1865 origin as the end of slavery in the United States. All but four states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or “special day of...

Related videos from verified sources

What Is Juneteenth? [Video]

What Is Juneteenth?

What Is Juneteenth? Celebrated on June 19, the day commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and is the oldest known celebration in the country to honor it. President Abraham Lincoln..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
Target Announces Juneteenth Will Be An Annual Company Holiday [Video]

Target Announces Juneteenth Will Be An Annual Company Holiday

In cities and states across the nation, Friday will be observed as Juneteenth. The holiday marks the anniversary of the emancipation of what were thought to be the last group of slaves in the..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published
Nike Makes Juneteenth an Annual Paid Holiday [Video]

Nike Makes Juneteenth an Annual Paid Holiday

Nike Makes Juneteenth an Annual Paid Holiday Nike CEO John Donahoe announced the decision in a letter to employees along with company plans in light of recent protests. Donahoe added that..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Why these Austin startups made Juneteenth a company holiday

 Juneteenth has been a day for reflection, cookouts and parades for decades. But, for most of us, those activities have to wait for the weekend or after work....
bizjournals


Tweets about this

JoGrenaway

Johannah Grenaway RT @Newsy: Amazon, Target, Best Buy and U.S. Bank are some of the latest to declare Juneteenth — or June 19 — a company holiday. https://t… 1 minute ago

Newsy

Newsy Amazon, Target, Best Buy and U.S. Bank are some of the latest to declare Juneteenth — or June 19 — a company holida… https://t.co/t2zA4oHUNJ 31 minutes ago

BillCollects

Bill Ivey Make sure to share with all trucking and factoring companies. 50 States Prime Brokerage Inc, reported for double… https://t.co/XTYvXcxJwp 12 hours ago

JamesAp56615657

James Apple @GovMikeHuckabee You would make a good president! How about more jobs? Let's follow what Oregon and New Jersey does… https://t.co/KHATVfiUPG 14 hours ago

dfreezer

Deron @JaxAustin @SenSanders Trust me I wish this virus was gone as I know people who have died but we can’t make a bad s… https://t.co/gVZC5pvmW0 1 day ago

midemichael_

Mide Kanbai - 🔞 RT @MaxtremeHQ: services of a label. I give you an instance: Starboy is an independent artiste and a record label with an affiliation with… 1 day ago

brushnibnib

Kelly @ Defund the Police RT @pharoahbolding: This week’s opening thought: I’m glad more people in the United States know of the existence of, and significance of, J… 2 days ago

pharoahbolding

Pharoah Bolding This week’s opening thought: I’m glad more people in the United States know of the existence of, and significance o… https://t.co/0ECTAoVTsq 2 days ago