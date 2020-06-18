India secures UNSC seat, sails through with 184 out of 192 valid votes polled
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () India on Wednesday (local time) secured a comfortable victory in the United Nations Security Council elections to join the powerful 15-nation body as a non-permanent member for the 2021-22 term. With 184 votes out of the total 192 polled, India which won the UN non-permanent seat for the eighth time has emerged as the...
Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar launched brochure outlining India's priorities for United Nations Security Council (2020-2021) seat campaign on June 05. India is the sole contender..