India secures UNSC seat, sails through with 184 out of 192 valid votes polled



Related videos from verified sources Watch: India lists priorities ahead of key UNSC elections on 17 June



India looks to get elected to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 8th term. India is a candidate for a non-permanent seat at UNSC. Ahead of the June 17 elections, the Ministry of.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:50 Published 2 weeks ago MEA launches brochure outlining India's priorities for UNSC seat campaign



Union Minister for External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar launched brochure outlining India's priorities for United Nations Security Council (2020-2021) seat campaign on June 05. India is the sole contender.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this