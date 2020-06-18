Global  

South Africa’s President Ramaphosa Orders Men To Stop Abuse

Eurasia Review Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
South Africa’s President Ramaphosa Orders Men To Stop AbusePresident Cyril Ramaphosa has read the riot act to abusive South African men, who harm women and children, saying the barbaric attacks need to come to an end.

Gender-based violence has once again reared its ugly head in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging large sections of the world. This, the President said, means...
