South Africa’s President Ramaphosa Orders Men To Stop Abuse Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

President Cyril Ramaphosa has read the riot act to abusive South African men, who harm women and children, saying the barbaric attacks need to come to an end.



Gender-based violence has once again reared its ugly head in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging large sections of the world. This, the President said, means... President Cyril Ramaphosa has read the riot act to abusive South African men, who harm women and children, saying the barbaric attacks need to come to an end.Gender-based violence has once again reared its ugly head in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging large sections of the world. This, the President said, means 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources South Africa unveils 500 billion rand rescue package



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced a 500 billion rand rescue package to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus pandemic. David Doyle reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47 Published on April 22, 2020

Tweets about this