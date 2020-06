Video credit: ANI - Published 1 day ago Tibet is reason of tension: Central Tibetan Admin President on Galwan Valley face-off 01:30 After India-China face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, President of Central Tibetan Administration, Lobsang Sangay said that Tibet is the reason of the tension. Lobsang Sangay said, "Since border transformed from Indo-Tibet border to Indo-China border, all the tensions have come up. Unless both sides...