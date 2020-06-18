Global  

Black lives don't matter in US: George Floyd's brother

Mid-Day Thursday, 18 June 2020
The brother of George Floyd, the unarmed African-American man killed last month under police custody in Minneapolis, said that "black lives do not matter in the United States of America".

"The officers showed no mercy, no humanity, and tortured my brother to death in the middle of the street in Minneapolis with a crowd of...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Brother of George Floyd urges U.N. probe into U.S. racism, violence

Brother of George Floyd urges U.N. probe into U.S. racism, violence 01:20

 The brother of the late George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white officer roused world protests against racial injustice, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to investigate U.S. police brutality and racial discrimination. Freddie Joyner has more.

