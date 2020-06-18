Black lives don't matter in US: George Floyd's brother
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () The brother of George Floyd, the unarmed African-American man killed last month under police custody in Minneapolis, said that "black lives do not matter in the United States of America".
"The officers showed no mercy, no humanity, and tortured my brother to death in the middle of the street in Minneapolis with a crowd of...
The brother of the late George Floyd, a black man whose death under the knee of a white officer roused world protests against racial injustice, urged the United Nations on Wednesday to investigate U.S. police brutality and racial discrimination. Freddie Joyner has more.
George Floyd's brother, Philonise wants the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate police killings of Black people in America, Frank Vascellaro reports (0:32). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 17,..
