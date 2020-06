Iran says it successfully tests new naval cruise missile Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Iran said on Thursday its navy had successfully fired a new locally made cruise missile during war games in the northern Indian Ocean and near the entrance to the Gulf. 👓 View full article

