DOJ Seeking Emergency Order To Block Publication Of John Bolton's Book

Newsy Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
DOJ Seeking Emergency Order To Block Publication Of John Bolton's BookWatch VideoThe Department of Justice is now seeking an emergency order to block the publication of former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book. "In the Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" is expected to be released Tuesday.

According to The New York Times — which received an advance copy of the...
News video: John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed'

John Bolton Book Claims Trump Said Journalists 'Should Be Executed' 00:37

 John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating a stir.

Trump: Bolton ‘broke the law with classified information’ in White House memoir [Video]

Trump: Bolton ‘broke the law with classified information’ in White House memoir

Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the president "pleaded" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help his re-election prospects...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published
Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton [Video]

Trump asked China to help him win in 2020 -Bolton

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton accused him of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
White House trying to block John Bolton memoir [Video]

White House trying to block John Bolton memoir

The Trump Administration is going to court to block the publication of Bolton's memoir next week. The administration claims Bolton did not complete a pre-publication review to ensure the book didn't..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:44Published

Trump administration seeks injunction to block Bolton book

Trump administration seeks injunction to block Bolton book The Trump administration sought an emergency restraining order to stop the publication of a tell-all book by John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former...
WorldNews

Donald Trump lobbied China to help him win re-election, explosive John Bolton book claims

 In a sign of Mr Trump's anger over the memoir, the Justice Department filed an emergency order late Wednesday seeking a halt to publication.
SBS

DOJ tries to block Bolton book by seeking injunction, temporary restraining order

 The Department of Justice (DOJ) requested that former national security adviser John Bolton’s memoir, “The Room Where It Happened” be blocked from...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •ABA Journal

