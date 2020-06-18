DOJ Seeking Emergency Order To Block Publication Of John Bolton's Book
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Watch VideoThe Department of Justice is now seeking an emergency order to block the publication of former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming book. "In the Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir" is expected to be released Tuesday.
According to The New York Times — which received an advance copy of the...
John Bolton, a former national security adviser for President Trump, is officially releasing his new book “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” next week, but it’s already creating a stir.
Donald Trump has accused John Bolton of breaking the law after his former adviser released a book detailing how the president "pleaded" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help his re-election prospects...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published