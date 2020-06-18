India says to join June 23 trilateral meeting with Russia, China



Related videos from verified sources Watch: China's response on Ladakh violence as PM Modi says 'don't provoke'



Days after a violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh, Beijing commented on the flare-up. Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian attempted to pin the blame on India,.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:07 Published 2 hours ago Equity indices flat as India-China tensions simmer, banking stocks slip



Equity benchmark indices were flat during early hours on Thursday as border tensions between India and China continued to simmer while COVID-19 infections surged.At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 5 hours ago China-India Himalayan Border Clash Turns Deadly



NEW DELHI — Indian and Chinese border defense troops had a deadly encounter last Monday that left at least 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, dead, according to the Times of India. The New.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:45 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources India, China foreign mins to meet June 22 Even as India wrestles with Chinese intrusions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, foreign minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to meet his Chinese...

IndiaTimes 4 days ago





Tweets about this