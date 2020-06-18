India says to join June 23 trilateral meeting with Russia, China
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () India will take part in a trilateral meeting with Russia and China next week, India's foreign ministry said on Thursday, days after Indian and Chinese troops clashed on a remote Himalayan border, leaving at least 20 people dead.
