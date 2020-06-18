'There's no trust': George Floyd, the police and racism in the US

The treatment of people in police custody has come under intense scrutiny since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis – and not just in the US. More than 1740 people have died in custody or following police contact in England & Wales since 1990 – with recent figures showing Black people twice...
