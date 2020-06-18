Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'There's no trust': George Floyd, the police and racism in the US

Al Jazeera Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on the Floyd murder trial, justice and calls to 'defund' the police in the US.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Deaths In Police Custody: Why Has No Police Officer Been Convicted?

Deaths In Police Custody: Why Has No Police Officer Been Convicted? 04:53

 The treatment of people in police custody has come under intense scrutiny since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis – and not just in the US. More than 1740 people have died in custody or following police contact in England & Wales since 1990 – with recent figures showing Black people twice...

Related videos from verified sources

Top U.K. Diplomat Says He Doesn’t Understand Taking a Knee, Compares it to “Game of Thrones” [Video]

Top U.K. Diplomat Says He Doesn’t Understand Taking a Knee, Compares it to “Game of Thrones”

The top diplomat in the U.K. is speaking out against the act of kneeling to protest police brutality and racism. Dominic Raab, the U.K. Foreign Secretary said he doesn’t understand the meaning behind..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published
‘Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Makes It Easy to Record Police [Video]

‘Hey Siri, I’m Getting Pulled Over’ Makes It Easy to Record Police

The shortcut, which was first published in 2018 by Robert Petersen, has gained new traction following the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:53Published
Reality Check: Just 8% Of MPD Officers Live In Mpls. [Video]

Reality Check: Just 8% Of MPD Officers Live In Mpls.

"The City of Lakes' has some of the fewest police residents in the country, reports Pat Kessler (1:58). WCCO 4 News At 10 – June 17, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson says the UK isn't a racist country. Black Britons disagree

 There are 4,000 miles between the UK and Minneapolis, where George Floyd was killed by police on 25 May, but Micha Frazer-Carroll says there is little distance...
Independent

Look at the facts in the Rayshard Brooks case. The George Floyd killing was different.

 There is no shortage of police misconduct due to racism. But claiming it where it may not exist weakens the righteous cause of stamping it out.
USATODAY.com

Government-Granted Patent Monopolies And Structural Racism – OpEd

 No, I have not gone off the deep end, there is an important connection that I will get to in a moment. First, I want to be clear that I am not trying to take...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News ‘There’s no trust’: George Floyd, the police and racism in the US https://t.co/FADnem0pDY 18 minutes ago

spiritualvolt

Otwar.S.GORDON 'There's no trust': George Floyd, the police and racism in the US @AJEnglish https://t.co/DxZDlcKsZO 57 minutes ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News ‘There’s no trust’: George Floyd, the police and racism in the US https://t.co/KssRgXGYPF 1 hour ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News ‘There’s no trust’: George Floyd, the police and racism in the US https://t.co/8y6Llx3vNV 1 hour ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web 'There's no trust': George Floyd, the police and racism in the US https://t.co/Nxz4XlKPhL https://t.co/BvCsBS9Pac 1 hour ago

Seosamh_777

Seosamh [SHO-suv] @FryskeFreon 'There's no trust': George Floyd, the police and racism in the US Minnesota Atto https://t.co/HTperWf0as 2 hours ago

abolition2020

abolition2020 @taitaisanchez @boog_actual @216thinker @jimsciutto @WalshFreedom But maybe if you had been there to tell Chauvin h… https://t.co/u1BajGI4jZ 10 hours ago

dastmalchif

Fred Dastmalchi RT @RepMcClintock: There are few things that infuriate Americans more than injustice and abuse of power, and the sadistic killing of George… 10 hours ago