Canada passes 100,000 COVID-19 cases, but how many left unrecorded?
Thursday, 18 June 2020 (
34 minutes ago) Canada has officially recorded more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 as provinces ramp up testing to understand accurate levels of infection in the country.
Related videos from verified sources
Fauci Warns US Is Still In 'First Wave" Of COVID-19
Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that the US is still in its first wave of the coronavirus.
This warning comes as multiple states record their highest-ever daily new case totals.
"People keep talking about a..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 15 hours ago
COVID-19: India records 11,520 cases in last 24 hours, recovery rate at 51%
325 deaths and 11,502 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the total number of cases to 3,32,424 including 1,53,106 active cases. 1,6 9,798 COVID-19 patients..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 3 days ago
Tweets about this