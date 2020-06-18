Global  

One News Page

US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at all-time low of 3.13%

Seattle Times Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week as the benchmark 30-year home loan reached a new all-time low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year loan declined to 3.13% from 3.21% last week. It was the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in […]
