US mortgage rates fall; 30-year at all-time low of 3.13%
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week as the benchmark 30-year home loan reached a new all-time low. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year loan declined to 3.13% from 3.21% last week. It was the lowest level since Freddie began tracking average rates in […]
Legally, race must not be a factor in mortgage lending in the United States.
However, persistently high rates of loan denials and low rates of African American homeownership tell a different story.
The average U.S. rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage this week is 3.13%, matching last week's rate that was the lowest on record, according to Freddie Mac.
